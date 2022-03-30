U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji pull their service rifles and mount M240 medium machine guns aboard Joint Light Tactical Vehicles as a security augmentation force for Exercise Mamoru 2022 at the Camp Fuji Armory, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 30, 2022. Camp personnel conducted a mass casualty drill that required responses from the camp's Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire & Emergency Services, SAF, and the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Detachment Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 01:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838240
|VIRIN:
|220330-M-TX547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108904975
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B Roll: Mamoru 2022 Camp Fuji SAF Pull Rifles and Mount JLTVs, by Cpl Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
