B Roll: Mamoru 2022 Camp Fuji SAF Pull Rifles and Mount JLTVs

U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji pull their service rifles and mount M240 medium machine guns aboard Joint Light Tactical Vehicles as a security augmentation force for Exercise Mamoru 2022 at the Camp Fuji Armory, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 30, 2022. Camp personnel conducted a mass casualty drill that required responses from the camp's Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire & Emergency Services, SAF, and the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Detachment Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)