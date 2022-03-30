Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Roll: Mamoru 2022 Camp Fuji SAF Pull Rifles and Mount JLTVs

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji pull their service rifles and mount M240 medium machine guns aboard Joint Light Tactical Vehicles as a security augmentation force for Exercise Mamoru 2022 at the Camp Fuji Armory, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 30, 2022. Camp personnel conducted a mass casualty drill that required responses from the camp's Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire & Emergency Services, SAF, and the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Detachment Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220330-M-TX547-1001
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 

