B Roll: Gotemba City crisis management office visits Camp Fuji

Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji invited representatives from the Gotemba City crisis management office to view the Base Emergency Operations Center on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 30, 2022. The visit served to coordinate the processes and procedures Gotemba City would conduct in responding to incidents on CATC Camp Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 01:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838239
|VIRIN:
|220330-M-TX547-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108904938
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
