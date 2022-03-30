Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Roll: Gotemba City crisis management office visits Camp Fuji

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji invited representatives from the Gotemba City crisis management office to view the Base Emergency Operations Center on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 30, 2022. The visit served to coordinate the processes and procedures Gotemba City would conduct in responding to incidents on CATC Camp Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838239
    VIRIN: 220330-M-TX547-1002
    Filename: DOD_108904938
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 

