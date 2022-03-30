B Roll: Gotemba City crisis management office visits Camp Fuji

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji invited representatives from the Gotemba City crisis management office to view the Base Emergency Operations Center on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 30, 2022. The visit served to coordinate the processes and procedures Gotemba City would conduct in responding to incidents on CATC Camp Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)