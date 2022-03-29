B Roll: Mamoru 2022 BEOC Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838237" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and camp personnel with Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji activate and run the Base Emergency Operations Center for Mamoru 2022 on CATC Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 29, 2022. Camp personnel conducted a mass casualty drill that required responses from the camp's Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire & Emergency Services, a security augmentation force, and the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Detachment Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)