82nd Airborne Division All American Run 2021

Over 17,000 paratroopers turned out this year for the All American Run on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov 19, 2021. The Division run is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being a part of the 82nd Airborne Division.