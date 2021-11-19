Over 17,000 paratroopers turned out this year for the All American Run on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov 19, 2021. The Division run is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being a part of the 82nd Airborne Division.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838236
|VIRIN:
|211119-A-JI367-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108904935
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd Airborne Division All American Run 2021, by SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
