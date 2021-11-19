Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division All American Run 2021

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Over 17,000 paratroopers turned out this year for the All American Run on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov 19, 2021. The Division run is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being a part of the 82nd Airborne Division.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 00:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838236
    VIRIN: 211119-A-JI367-001
    Filename: DOD_108904935
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division All American Run 2021, by SGT Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Division Run
    All American Run

