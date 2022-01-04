On April 1, 2022, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger, deputy commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross medals to Lt. Col. Dominic Calderon, 1st Lt. Kyle Anderson and Master Sgt. Silva Foster, from the 301st Airlift Squadron, and Senior Airman Michael Geller of the 517th Airlift Squadron. Also recognized during the ceremony was Staff Sgt. Dennis Gonzales-Furman, of the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Gonzales-Furman served as the aircrew’s flying crew chief during their mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by: Dennis Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 11:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|838131
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-ZW472-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108903601
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Total Force C-17 aircrew awarded Distinguished Flying Cross, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
