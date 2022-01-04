Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force C-17 aircrew awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Dennis Santarinala 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    On April 1, 2022, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger, deputy commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross medals to Lt. Col. Dominic Calderon, 1st Lt. Kyle Anderson and Master Sgt. Silva Foster, from the 301st Airlift Squadron, and Senior Airman Michael Geller of the 517th Airlift Squadron. Also recognized during the ceremony was Staff Sgt. Dennis Gonzales-Furman, of the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.  Gonzales-Furman served as the aircrew’s flying crew chief during their mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by: Dennis Santarinala)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    #afrc
    #TotalForce
    #USAirForce
    #DistinguishedFlyingCross
    #ReserveReady
    #OperationAlliesRefuge

