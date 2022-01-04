Total Force C-17 aircrew awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On April 1, 2022, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Burger, deputy commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross medals to Lt. Col. Dominic Calderon, 1st Lt. Kyle Anderson and Master Sgt. Silva Foster, from the 301st Airlift Squadron, and Senior Airman Michael Geller of the 517th Airlift Squadron. Also recognized during the ceremony was Staff Sgt. Dennis Gonzales-Furman, of the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Gonzales-Furman served as the aircrew’s flying crew chief during their mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by: Dennis Santarinala)