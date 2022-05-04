Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intrinsic Defender

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.05.2022

    Video by Spc. Natianna Strachen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Intrinsic Defender is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Israeli naval forces. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, health topics and unmanned systems integration. More than 300 U.S. personnel are participating, including a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal dive team, U.S. Coast Guard maritime engagement team, and global health engagement team. U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) and various unmanned vessels are also scheduled to participate in the exercise.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 10:27
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

