A compilation of Fort Wainwright's Birch Hill Ski & Snowboard Area end of season March Meltdown event, held Saturday, April 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 19:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838002
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-VX201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108902751
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright March Meltdown 2022, by Meghan Festa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
