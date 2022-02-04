Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Wainwright March Meltdown 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Meghan Festa 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    A compilation of Fort Wainwright's Birch Hill Ski & Snowboard Area end of season March Meltdown event, held Saturday, April 2, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838002
    VIRIN: 220406-A-VX201-1001
    Filename: DOD_108902751
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright March Meltdown 2022, by Meghan Festa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Wainwright
    Family & MWR
    March Meltdown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT