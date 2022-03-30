Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Langley Airmen perform training at Raptor Town

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airman from the 633d Air Base Wing performed training at Raptor Town at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, March 30-31, 2022. This training was done in preperation for an upcoming Deployment Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mikaela Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837956
    VIRIN: 220331-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_108901288
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Langley Airmen perform training at Raptor Town, by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAPTOR
    Exercise
    Training
    Deployment
    633d Airmen

