Airman from the 633d Air Base Wing performed training at Raptor Town at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, March 30-31, 2022. This training was done in preperation for an upcoming Deployment Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837956
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108901288
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
This work, Langley Airmen perform training at Raptor Town, by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
