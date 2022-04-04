Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD, Icelandic Police Breach House Northern Viking 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    04.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220404-N-RB149-2007 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 4, 2022) Members of U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit 8 and Icelandic Police breach a house for a training exercise during exercise Northern Viking 22 (NV22) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, April 4, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837887
    VIRIN: 220404-N-RB149-2007
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108900558
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD, Icelandic Police Breach House Northern Viking 22, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NorthernViking22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT