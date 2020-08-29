MCBH- Chef of the Quarter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837773" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in Chef of the Quarter competition, MCBH, April 1, 2022. Chef of the Quarter competitions allow an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft, while fostering competition and esprit de corps (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)