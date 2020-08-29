MCBH- Chef of the Quarter

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in Chef of the Quarter competition, MCBH, April 1, 2022. Chef of the Quarter competitions allow an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft, while fostering competition and esprit de corps (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837773
|VIRIN:
|220401-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108899397
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Marines
MCBH
