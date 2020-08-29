Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in Chef of the Quarter competition, MCBH, April 1, 2022. Chef of the Quarter competitions allow an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft, while fostering competition and esprit de corps (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837773
    VIRIN: 220401-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_108899397
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH- Chef of the Quarter, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

