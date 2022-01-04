Agreement sends Abrams tanks to Poland

Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, USASAC's commanding general, talks about the importance and then signs a letter of offer and acceptance for the U.S. to sell 250 Abrams tanks to Poland.
(Not pictured) The head of Poland's Ministry of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, also signed which finalized the agreement for the Abrams tanks. The tanks are expected to improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations.
#StrengthInCooperation
