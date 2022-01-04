Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agreement sends Abrams tanks to Poland

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, USASAC's commanding general, talks about the importance and then signs a letter of offer and acceptance for the U.S. to sell 250 Abrams tanks to Poland.
    (Not pictured) The head of Poland's Ministry of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, also signed which finalized the agreement for the Abrams tanks. The tanks are expected to improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations.
    #StrengthInCooperation

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837735
    VIRIN: 220405-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108898929
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Agreement sends Abrams tanks to Poland, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hanson
    USASAC
    Strength in Cooperation

