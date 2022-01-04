Agreement sends Abrams tanks to Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837735" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, USASAC's commanding general, talks about the importance and then signs a letter of offer and acceptance for the U.S. to sell 250 Abrams tanks to Poland.

(Not pictured) The head of Poland's Ministry of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, also signed which finalized the agreement for the Abrams tanks. The tanks are expected to improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations.

#StrengthInCooperation