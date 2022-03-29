video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Karina Phillips, a program manager with the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, describes the EFMP mission and attributes at building MCE-2, Virginia, March 29, 2022. The EFMP program is dedicated to providing qualified military families with medical and educational support. Military families that meet the criteria can enroll in the EFMP by filling out Department of Defense Form 2792: Family Member Medical Summary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)