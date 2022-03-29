Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    Karina Phillips, a program manager with the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, describes the EFMP mission and attributes at building MCE-2, Virginia, March 29, 2022. The EFMP program is dedicated to providing qualified military families with medical and educational support. Military families that meet the criteria can enroll in the EFMP by filling out Department of Defense Form 2792: Family Member Medical Summary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 15:53
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Family Support
    MARFORCOM
    EFMP
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM
    5W’s

