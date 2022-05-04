Rolling Thunder: HIMARS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, fire a reduced range practice rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4, 2022. This exercise is a 10th Marines-led live-fire artillery event that tests the unit's abilities to operate in a simulated littoral environment against a peer threat in a dynamic and multi-dominated scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)