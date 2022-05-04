U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, fire a reduced range practice rocket from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4, 2022. This exercise is a 10th Marines-led live-fire artillery event that tests the unit's abilities to operate in a simulated littoral environment against a peer threat in a dynamic and multi-dominated scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 12:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837689
|VIRIN:
|220405-M-JE159-1584
|Filename:
|DOD_108898067
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rolling Thunder: HIMARS, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT