129th Security Forces Train AFROTC Cadets

Airmen from the 129th Security Forces Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing visited AFROTC Cadets at San Jose State University to conduct their annual active shooter training, San Jose, Calif., Mar. 11, 2022. The ROTC students are provided active shooter trainings at least once a year to prepare students in the battalions to effectively react to an active shooter event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Duane Ramos)