Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129th Security Forces Train AFROTC Cadets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    129th Rescue Wing

    Airmen from the 129th Security Forces Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing visited AFROTC Cadets at San Jose State University to conduct their annual active shooter training, San Jose, Calif., Mar. 11, 2022. The ROTC students are provided active shooter trainings at least once a year to prepare students in the battalions to effectively react to an active shooter event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Duane Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 16:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 837585
    VIRIN: 220311-Z-KL412-001
    Filename: DOD_108896466
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Security Forces Train AFROTC Cadets, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT