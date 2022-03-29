Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rolling Thunder 22-2: 2d CEB Trails Project B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Sierra Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, in conjunction with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, both with 2d Marine Division, load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and clear paths during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 29, 2022. The Marines utilized the newly-fielded equipment gaining proficiency in constructing combat expedient roads and providing obstacle clearance for moving troops and logistics throughout a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837582
    VIRIN: 220329-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108896445
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling Thunder 22-2: 2d CEB Trails Project B-Roll, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    HIMARS
    Artillery
    Trails
    2/10
    Tree Cutting

