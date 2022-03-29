Rolling Thunder 22-2: 2d CEB Trails Project B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837582" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Sierra Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, in conjunction with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, both with 2d Marine Division, load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and clear paths during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 29, 2022. The Marines utilized the newly-fielded equipment gaining proficiency in constructing combat expedient roads and providing obstacle clearance for moving troops and logistics throughout a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)