Rolling Thunder 22-2: 2d CEB Trails Project B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Sierra Battery, 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, in conjunction with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, both with 2d Marine Division, load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and clear paths during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 29, 2022. The Marines utilized the newly-fielded equipment gaining proficiency in constructing combat expedient roads and providing obstacle clearance for moving troops and logistics throughout a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|03.29.2022
|04.04.2022 18:04
|B-Roll
|837582
|220329-M-AJ027-1001
|DOD_108896445
|00:07:17
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|2
|2
