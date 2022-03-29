Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt celebrates Vietnam War Veterans Day

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Wright-Patterson Commissary hosted a pinning ceremony in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 29, 2022. U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam on this day in 1973. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837570
    VIRIN: 220329-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108896334
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patt celebrates Vietnam War Veterans Day, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam Veterans
    USAF
    WPAFB
    Robert Kincses
    WPAFB Commissary

