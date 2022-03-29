Wright-Patt celebrates Vietnam War Veterans Day

The Wright-Patterson Commissary hosted a pinning ceremony in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 29, 2022. U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam on this day in 1973. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
