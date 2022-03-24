This video is part 5 in a series to promote AFGSC Women's Leadership Symposium 2022 that will be held April 12-13, 2022.
The mission of the Women’s Leadership Symposium is to promote a community of inclusion across Air Force Global Strike Command enabling Strikers to lead as their authentic selves. This year's theme is Authenticity: Finding the courage and confidence to lead genuinely and strengthen our bond as service members.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|837566
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108896312
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022: Benjamin Rockwell, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT