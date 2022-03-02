Steve Holden & Randi Clifton, Park Rangers from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show off their water safety booth at the Tulsa Boat Show at Tulsa Expo Center, Feb. 3.
The event allowed rangers to make contact with thousands of individuals over the course of the event.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 14:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|837561
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-VS667-671
|Filename:
|DOD_108896196
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa Boat Show, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT