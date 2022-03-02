Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa Boat Show

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Steve Holden & Randi Clifton, Park Rangers from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show off their water safety booth at the Tulsa Boat Show at Tulsa Expo Center, Feb. 3.
    The event allowed rangers to make contact with thousands of individuals over the course of the event.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 14:13
    Category: Interviews
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    This work, Tulsa Boat Show, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    booth
    oklahoma
    tulsa
    expo
    water safety

