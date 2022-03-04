Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    145th Airlift Wing Memorial Wall Ceremony April 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    The memorial wall ceremony is an NCANG tradition where we recognize our alumni who passed on in the previous year. The ceremony typically takes place during October drill, however because of COVID-19 it was decided to divide 2020 and 2021 into separate months. For this ceremony thirty three former Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard where recognized. The families were invited to attend and this video was created for those who could no.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 15:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837441
    VIRIN: 220403-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108894205
    Length: 00:18:37
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Airlift Wing Memorial Wall Ceremony April 2022, by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    145th Airlift Wing
    Memorial Wall
    Memorial Wall Ceremony 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT