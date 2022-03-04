145th Airlift Wing Memorial Wall Ceremony April 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The memorial wall ceremony is an NCANG tradition where we recognize our alumni who passed on in the previous year. The ceremony typically takes place during October drill, however because of COVID-19 it was decided to divide 2020 and 2021 into separate months. For this ceremony thirty three former Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard where recognized. The families were invited to attend and this video was created for those who could no.