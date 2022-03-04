145th Airlift Wing Memorial Wall Ceremony April 2022

The memorial wall ceremony is an NCANG tradition where we recognize our alumni who passed on in the previous year. The ceremony typically takes place during October drill, however because of COVID-19 it was decided to divide 2020 and 2021 into separate months. For this ceremony thirty three former Airmen of the North Carolina Air National Guard where recognized. The families were invited to attend and this video was created for those who could no.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 15:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837441
|VIRIN:
|220403-Z-BQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108894205
|Length:
|00:18:37
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
