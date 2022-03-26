Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Namesake Visit 2022

    JAPAN

    03.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), attend a namesake visit to President Reagan's ranch in Santa Barbara, California. During the namesake visit, four Ronald Reagan Sailors had the opportunity to tour the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Air Force One Pavilion. This visit allowed current Ronald Reagan Sailors to learn more about the ship’s namesake and his legacy. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 19:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837402
    VIRIN: 220329-N-DL524-1001
    Filename: DOD_108893681
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Namesake Visit 2022, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    California
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Namesake

