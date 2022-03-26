USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Namesake Visit 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837402" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), attend a namesake visit to President Reagan's ranch in Santa Barbara, California. During the namesake visit, four Ronald Reagan Sailors had the opportunity to tour the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Air Force One Pavilion. This visit allowed current Ronald Reagan Sailors to learn more about the ship’s namesake and his legacy. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)