SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), attend a namesake visit to President Reagan's ranch in Santa Barbara, California. During the namesake visit, four Ronald Reagan Sailors had the opportunity to tour the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Air Force One Pavilion. This visit allowed current Ronald Reagan Sailors to learn more about the ship’s namesake and his legacy. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 19:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837402
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-DL524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108893681
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Namesake Visit 2022, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
