Staff Sgt. Christopher Oliver, 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, works out for physical training at Dannelly Field, Alabama, April 2nd, 2022.
4K/60fps
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837396
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108893557
|Length:
|00:07:06
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PT-Weight Room B-Broll, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT