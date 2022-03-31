Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Los Angeles District Business Opportunities Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosted the Spring Business Opportunities Open House March 30 in Midtown Phoenix, Arizona.

    The semi-annual Business Opportunities Open House focused on facilitating partnerships with small business and highlighting contract opportunities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837335
    VIRIN: 220331-A-CM245-0105
    Filename: DOD_108892299
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Los Angeles District Business Opportunities Open House, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE Los Angeles District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT