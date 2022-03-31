The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosted the Spring Business Opportunities Open House March 30 in Midtown Phoenix, Arizona.
The semi-annual Business Opportunities Open House focused on facilitating partnerships with small business and highlighting contract opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837335
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-CM245-0105
|Filename:
|DOD_108892299
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Los Angeles District Business Opportunities Open House, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
