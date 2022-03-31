Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Non-concurrent housing PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Public Service Announcement about non-concurrent housing on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 14:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837320
    VIRIN: 220329-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_108892070
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-concurrent housing PSA, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Non-concurrent housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT