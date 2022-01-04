Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 76th Birthday, NEXCOM!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Apr. 1, 2022, NEXCOM celebrates its 76th birthday! Since 1946, NEXCOM’s mission provides unrivaled support to our Navy warfighters and military families, no matter the location around the world!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837292
    VIRIN: 220401-N-QY289-0001
    Filename: DOD_108891639
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 76th Birthday, NEXCOM!, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT