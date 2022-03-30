Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Military Department Day at the State House

    COLUMBIA, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, and state and federal employees with the South Carolina Military Department participate in the South Carolina Military Department Day at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, March 30, 2022, providing military vehicle displays, equipment demonstrations, and information booths to bring recognition to and educate the lawmakers and general public about the capabilities and personnel that make up the organization. The South Carolina Military Department is a community-based organization with a dual role of a federal mission in support of national defense, as well as the state mission to serve the governor and the citizens of South Carolina in response to natural disasters, civil unrest, and other operations as directed by the governor.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837186
    VIRIN: 220330-A-SH145-532
    Filename: DOD_108889619
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: COLUMBIA, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Military Department Day at the State House, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    South Carolina National Guard
    Soldiers
    Military Department
    South Carolina Military Department Day

