U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, and state and federal employees with the South Carolina Military Department participate in the South Carolina Military Department Day at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, March 30, 2022, providing military vehicle displays, equipment demonstrations, and information booths to bring recognition to and educate the lawmakers and general public about the capabilities and personnel that make up the organization. The South Carolina Military Department is a community-based organization with a dual role of a federal mission in support of national defense, as well as the state mission to serve the governor and the citizens of South Carolina in response to natural disasters, civil unrest, and other operations as directed by the governor.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs)