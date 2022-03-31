Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew offloads drugs in San Diego

The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) crew offloads about 11,300 pounds of cocaine and roughly 4,000 pounds of marijuana worth more than $223 million on March 31, 2022, in San Diego.
Official Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masachi.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837100
|VIRIN:
|220331-G-EK967-999
|Filename:
|DOD_108889002
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
