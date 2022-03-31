Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew offloads drugs in San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) crew offloads about 11,300 pounds of cocaine and roughly 4,000 pounds of marijuana worth more than $223 million on March 31, 2022, in San Diego.

    Official Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masachi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837100
    VIRIN: 220331-G-EK967-999
    Filename: DOD_108889002
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew offloads drugs in San Diego, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Canada
    Kimball
    HMCS Yellowknife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT