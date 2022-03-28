Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers in Kosovo contend for German shooting badge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East competed for the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency qualifications hosted by the German contingent of KFOR in Ferizaj, Kosovo March 25, 2022. The event was one of the many events scheduled for the Kosovo Force’s 30th rotation offering interoperable training alongside all the NATO counterparts in the region while deployed to Kosovo to provide a safe and secure environment for all the people living within the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 05:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837041
    VIRIN: 220328-Z-AI686-1001
    Filename: DOD_108888215
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers in Kosovo contend for German shooting badge, by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    Kosovo
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT