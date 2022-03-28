U.S. Soldiers in Kosovo contend for German shooting badge

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East competed for the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency qualifications hosted by the German contingent of KFOR in Ferizaj, Kosovo March 25, 2022. The event was one of the many events scheduled for the Kosovo Force’s 30th rotation offering interoperable training alongside all the NATO counterparts in the region while deployed to Kosovo to provide a safe and secure environment for all the people living within the region.
|03.28.2022
|03.31.2022 05:16
|Package
|837041
|220328-Z-AI686-1001
|DOD_108888215
|00:01:41
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|0
|0
