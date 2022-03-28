U.S. Soldiers in Kosovo contend for German shooting badge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East competed for the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency qualifications hosted by the German contingent of KFOR in Ferizaj, Kosovo March 25, 2022. The event was one of the many events scheduled for the Kosovo Force’s 30th rotation offering interoperable training alongside all the NATO counterparts in the region while deployed to Kosovo to provide a safe and secure environment for all the people living within the region.