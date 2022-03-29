Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VTANG F-35 Takes Off - Slow Motion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of an F-35 Lightning II taking off in slow motion at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vt., March 29, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836843
    VIRIN: 220329-Z-FV499-574
    Filename: DOD_108886549
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTANG F-35 Takes Off - Slow Motion, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-35 Lightning II

    TAGS

    Green Mountain Boys
    F-35 Lightning II
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Slow Motion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT