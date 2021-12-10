Members from the 841st REDHORSE Squadron conducts a three-fold training exercise October 12, 2021 in Townsend, Montana. They erected a deployment FOD, purified water and responded to a casualty inject.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 12:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836659
|VIRIN:
|211012-F-NE362-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108883836
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|TOWNSEND, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 841st REDHORSE Exercise, by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT