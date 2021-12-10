Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    841st REDHORSE Exercise

    TOWNSEND, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 841st REDHORSE Squadron conducts a three-fold training exercise October 12, 2021 in Townsend, Montana. They erected a deployment FOD, purified water and responded to a casualty inject.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836659
    VIRIN: 211012-F-NE362-0001
    Filename: DOD_108883836
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TOWNSEND, MT, US 

    This work, 841st REDHORSE Exercise, by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana
    deployment
    REDHORSE
    Malmstrom
    841st

