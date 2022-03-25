Eielson exercises readiness, capability

A formation of 42 F-35A Lightning IIs during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The formation demonstrated the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize fifth-generation aircraft in arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836656
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-XX992-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108883810
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
