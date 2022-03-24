AFLCMC tests CPC CONEX at Yokota

Members with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s, Air Force CBRN Defense Systems Branch (AFLCMC/WNU) test their new equipment, called “Collective Protective CONEX or ColPro CONEX” prototype at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 24, 2022. The CPC is a 40-foot ISO container outfitted with air-handling and other equipment that can be carried aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The test evaluated the heavily modified and instrumented conex’s airlock functionality, clean-air requirements, purge rates, leakage tests and overall ability to withstand in a biologically and chemically contaminated environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 01:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836359
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-PM645-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108882832
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
