AFLCMC tests CPC CONEX at Yokota

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836359" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s, Air Force CBRN Defense Systems Branch (AFLCMC/WNU) test their new equipment, called “Collective Protective CONEX or ColPro CONEX” prototype at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 24, 2022. The CPC is a 40-foot ISO container outfitted with air-handling and other equipment that can be carried aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The test evaluated the heavily modified and instrumented conex’s airlock functionality, clean-air requirements, purge rates, leakage tests and overall ability to withstand in a biologically and chemically contaminated environment.