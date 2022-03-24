Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC tests CPC CONEX at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s, Air Force CBRN Defense Systems Branch (AFLCMC/WNU) test their new equipment, called “Collective Protective CONEX or ColPro CONEX” prototype at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 24, 2022. The CPC is a 40-foot ISO container outfitted with air-handling and other equipment that can be carried aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The test evaluated the heavily modified and instrumented conex’s airlock functionality, clean-air requirements, purge rates, leakage tests and overall ability to withstand in a biologically and chemically contaminated environment.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    CBRN
    AFLCMC
    CPC CONEX
    WNU

