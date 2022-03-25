Eielson exercises readiness, capability

A formation of 42 F-35A Lightning IIs during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The formation demonstrated the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize fifth-generation aircraft in arctic conditions. (Courtesy video)
