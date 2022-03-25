Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson exercises readiness, capability

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of 42 F-35A Lightning IIs during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 25, 2022. The formation demonstrated the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize fifth-generation aircraft in arctic conditions. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 19:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836332
    VIRIN: 220328-F-XX000-2001
    Filename: DOD_108882466
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    Combat demo

