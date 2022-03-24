The Diversity Committee of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore celebrated women's history month on Friday, March 25, 2022 with a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) presentation, video and a question and answer session with two female chiefs from the command.
This video created by the Diversity Committee for the presentation gives five testimonials from women who work at NHCL/NMRTCL and their challenges and experiences about being a woman in Navy medicine.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836256
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-WP286-876
|Filename:
|DOD_108881504
|Length:
|00:08:59
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Celebrates Women's History Month, by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
