Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Celebrates Women's History Month

The Diversity Committee of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore celebrated women's history month on Friday, March 25, 2022 with a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) presentation, video and a question and answer session with two female chiefs from the command.



This video created by the Diversity Committee for the presentation gives five testimonials from women who work at NHCL/NMRTCL and their challenges and experiences about being a woman in Navy medicine.