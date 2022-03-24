Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Celebrates Women's History Month

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    The Diversity Committee of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore celebrated women's history month on Friday, March 25, 2022 with a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) presentation, video and a question and answer session with two female chiefs from the command.

    This video created by the Diversity Committee for the presentation gives five testimonials from women who work at NHCL/NMRTCL and their challenges and experiences about being a woman in Navy medicine.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836256
    VIRIN: 220324-N-WP286-876
    Filename: DOD_108881504
    Length: 00:08:59
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Celebrates Women's History Month, by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Woman's History Month
    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

