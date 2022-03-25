Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Celebrates Women's History Month

The Diversity Committee of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore celebrated women's history month with a DEOMI presentation, video and a question and answer session with two female chiefs from the command.



The video created gives five testimonials from women who work at NHCL and their challenges and experiences about being a woman in Navy medicine.

