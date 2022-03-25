Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Celebrates Women's History Month

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    The Diversity Committee of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore celebrated women's history month with a DEOMI presentation, video and a question and answer session with two female chiefs from the command.

    The video created gives five testimonials from women who work at NHCL and their challenges and experiences about being a woman in Navy medicine.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 19:17
    Story ID: 417228
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    This work, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Celebrates Women's History Month, by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

