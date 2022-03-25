2022 Kickball Tournament

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM), and FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, Headquarters and Service Battalion (HQSVCBN), get together for a game of kickball at Slade Cutter Park, Virginia, March 25, 2022. This FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM Single Marine Program event established teamwork and camaraderie among the non-commissioned officers and their Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)