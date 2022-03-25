U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM), and FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, Headquarters and Service Battalion (HQSVCBN), get together for a game of kickball at Slade Cutter Park, Virginia, March 25, 2022. This FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM Single Marine Program event established teamwork and camaraderie among the non-commissioned officers and their Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836243
|VIRIN:
|220325-M-GL991-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881339
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2022 Kickball Tournament, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT