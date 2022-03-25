Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Kickball Tournament

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM), and FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM, Headquarters and Service Battalion (HQSVCBN), get together for a game of kickball at Slade Cutter Park, Virginia, March 25, 2022. This FMFLANT, MARFORCOM, MARFOR NORTHCOM Single Marine Program event established teamwork and camaraderie among the non-commissioned officers and their Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836243
    VIRIN: 220325-M-GL991-0001
    Filename: DOD_108881339
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, 2022 Kickball Tournament, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kickball
    MARFORCOM
    HQSVCBN
    Slade Cutter Park
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

