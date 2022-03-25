It is Women's History Month. Sarvi Ashraf is the Dam Safety Program Manager. She tells us how STEM played a role choosing her career.
This work, Women's History Month - Sarvi Ashraf, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
