A project development team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District met with officials in Cleveland, Tennessee, March 23, 2022, to review plans and specification and to make final design adjustments in preparation to bid a contract for a detention structure, which is part of the Mouse Creek Flood Risk Management Project. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 16:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836141
|VIRIN:
|220323-A-EO110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878968
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville District holds 'Plan in Hand' meeting in Cleveland, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT