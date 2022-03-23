Nashville District holds 'Plan in Hand' meeting in Cleveland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A project development team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District met with officials in Cleveland, Tennessee, March 23, 2022, to review plans and specification and to make final design adjustments in preparation to bid a contract for a detention structure, which is part of the Mouse Creek Flood Risk Management Project. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)