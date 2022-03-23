Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District holds 'Plan in Hand' meeting in Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A project development team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District met with officials in Cleveland, Tennessee, March 23, 2022, to review plans and specification and to make final design adjustments in preparation to bid a contract for a detention structure, which is part of the Mouse Creek Flood Risk Management Project. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836141
    VIRIN: 220323-A-EO110-1001
    Filename: DOD_108878968
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CLEVELAND, TN, US 

