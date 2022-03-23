An introduction video to the SHARP Program at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command with program manager Jewell Loving.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836129
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878792
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USASAC SHARP Program, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
