2022 AFIT Graduation

The Air Force Institute of Technology honored its most recent graduates with a commencement ceremony featuring Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, Ohio, March 24, 2022. The event welcomed more than 200 AFIT graduates from 28 disciplines. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)