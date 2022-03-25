The Air Force Institute of Technology honored its most recent graduates with a commencement ceremony featuring Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, Ohio, March 24, 2022. The event welcomed more than 200 AFIT graduates from 28 disciplines. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836123
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878692
|Length:
|01:21:13
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 AFIT Graduation, by Christopher Decker, SrA Alexandria Fulton, SrA Jack Gardner, Ryan Law, Darrius Parker and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT