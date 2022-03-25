Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 AFIT Graduation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker, Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton, Senior Airman Jack Gardner, Ryan Law, Darrius Parker and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Institute of Technology honored its most recent graduates with a commencement ceremony featuring Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, Ohio, March 24, 2022. The event welcomed more than 200 AFIT graduates from 28 disciplines. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836123
    VIRIN: 220325-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108878692
    Length: 01:21:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

