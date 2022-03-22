U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, Chief of Safety and Commander, Air Force Safety Center recognizes some of the many women who serve in the safety career field at the Air Force Safety Center during Women's History Month, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22. 2022. Leavitt took over as the DAF Chief of Safety on Aug. 13, 2021 and was the first USAF female fighter pilot and first female commander of a combat fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|836098
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-YE685-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108878369
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Safety Center Recognizes Women in Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women's History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT