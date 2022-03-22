Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Safety Center Recognizes Women in Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, Chief of Safety and Commander, Air Force Safety Center recognizes some of the many women who serve in the safety career field at the Air Force Safety Center during Women's History Month, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22. 2022. Leavitt took over as the DAF Chief of Safety on Aug. 13, 2021 and was the first USAF female fighter pilot and first female commander of a combat fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 836098
    VIRIN: 220322-F-YE685-1000
    Filename: DOD_108878369
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Safety Center Recognizes Women in Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women's History Month

    TAGS

    Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT