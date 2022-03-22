Air Force Safety Center Recognizes Women in Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, Chief of Safety and Commander, Air Force Safety Center recognizes some of the many women who serve in the safety career field at the Air Force Safety Center during Women's History Month, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22. 2022. Leavitt took over as the DAF Chief of Safety on Aug. 13, 2021 and was the first USAF female fighter pilot and first female commander of a combat fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)