    Bridging the Gap (B-roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Students from M.C. Perry High School voice over videos at Iwakuni City Culture Center, Japan, March 17,2022. The videos were used to promote areas around Iwakuni such as the Nishikigawa River and for summer and fall attractions in the Iwakuni area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 03:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836049
    VIRIN: 220317-M-CK339-052
    Filename: DOD_108877777
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging the Gap (B-roll), by LCpl Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

