Bridging the Gap (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836049" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from M.C. Perry High School voice over videos at Iwakuni City Culture Center, Japan, March 17,2022. The videos were used to promote areas around Iwakuni such as the Nishikigawa River and for summer and fall attractions in the Iwakuni area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy.)