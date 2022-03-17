Students from M.C. Perry High School voice-over videos at Iwakuni City Culture Center, Japan, March 17, 2022. The videos were used to promote areas around Iwakuni such as the Nishikigawa River and for summer and fall attractions in the Iwakuni area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 02:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836048
|VIRIN:
|220317-M-CK339-366
|Filename:
|DOD_108877760
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridging the Gap, by LCpl Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT