    220318-N-HB628-1001

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Seaman Aiko Bongolan 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    Informational video regarding quality of life onboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carriers in support of the centennial of U.S Navy aircraft carriers. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836017
    VIRIN: 220318-N-HB628-1001
    Filename: DOD_108877385
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    This work, 220318-N-HB628-1001, by SN Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    CONAC

