220318-N-OR809-1001

Informational video regarding nuclear nuclear power onboard aircraft carriers in support of the Centennial of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836007
|VIRIN:
|220321-N-OR809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108877176
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
