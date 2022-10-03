Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels jump with the Leap Frogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Perlman 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    220310-N-GP724-1001 CORONADO, Calif. (Mar. 10, 2022) The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, commonly known as The Leap Frogs, show the U.S. Navy Blue Angels what a day in the life of a Leap Frog is like on Coronado, Calif. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835972
    VIRIN: 220310-N-GP724-1001
    Filename: DOD_108876811
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels jump with the Leap Frogs, by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Special Warfare
    Blue Angels
    Leap Frogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT