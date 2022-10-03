Blue Angels jump with the Leap Frogs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220310-N-GP724-1001 CORONADO, Calif. (Mar. 10, 2022) The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, commonly known as The Leap Frogs, show the U.S. Navy Blue Angels what a day in the life of a Leap Frog is like on Coronado, Calif. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)