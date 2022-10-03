220310-N-GP724-1001 CORONADO, Calif. (Mar. 10, 2022) The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, commonly known as The Leap Frogs, show the U.S. Navy Blue Angels what a day in the life of a Leap Frog is like on Coronado, Calif. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835972
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-GP724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876811
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Blue Angels jump with the Leap Frogs, by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
