U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 participated in an aerial demonstration of the F-35B Lighting II aircraft during Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 15th to Feb. 18th, 2022. Singapore Airshow is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 00:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835644
|VIRIN:
|220218-M-AV179-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108873703
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CHANGI, SG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Singapore Airshow 2022 (Package/Pkg), by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
