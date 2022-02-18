Singapore Airshow 2022 (Package/Pkg)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 participated in an aerial demonstration of the F-35B Lighting II aircraft during Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 15th to Feb. 18th, 2022. Singapore Airshow is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)