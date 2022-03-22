Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Break-up season suicide prevention PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Ann Glotfelter, the 354th Medical Group behavioral health provider gives a 'break-up' season suicide prevention Public Safety Announcement on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835631
    VIRIN: 220321-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_108873414
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Break-up season suicide prevention PSA, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Suicide Prevention PSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT