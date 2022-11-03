HFTC 2022 F-22 Demo Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The F-22 Demo Team attended the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, AZ. The conference provides training for military and Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation civilian pilots to fly together in the one-of-a-kind Heritage Formation at air shows across the world. The conference also provides training and guidance for Air Combat Commands single ship demonstration teams prior to the air show season. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the primary charitable mission of providing Heritage Flights to the public. These performances feature modern fighter and attack aircraft flying alongside World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes in a dramatic display of the nation's air power history.