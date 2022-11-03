Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HFTC 2022 F-22 Demo Team

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The F-22 Demo Team attended the 2022 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, AZ. The conference provides training for military and Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation civilian pilots to fly together in the one-of-a-kind Heritage Formation at air shows across the world. The conference also provides training and guidance for Air Combat Commands single ship demonstration teams prior to the air show season. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the primary charitable mission of providing Heritage Flights to the public. These performances feature modern fighter and attack aircraft flying alongside World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes in a dramatic display of the nation's air power history.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220311-F-EZ530-0011
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Air Combat Command
    F-22 Raptor
    P-51 Mustang
    Heritage Flight
    F-35A Lightning II
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

