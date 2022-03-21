SOCKOR 2021 Year Recap

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we look back on the past year, we've had several changes at SOCKOR but what hasn't changed are the key characteristics that make special operations unique. We're ready to drive into new opportunities and continue to build our ironclad alliance with our ROK teammates. Concilio Proveho!