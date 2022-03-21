Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCKOR 2021 Year Recap

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2022

    Video by Capt. Kimberly Chatto and Cpl. Dae Hyeon Choi

    Special Operations Command Korea

    As we look back on the past year, we've had several changes at SOCKOR but what hasn't changed are the key characteristics that make special operations unique. We're ready to drive into new opportunities and continue to build our ironclad alliance with our ROK teammates. Concilio Proveho!

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 22:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835502
    VIRIN: 220321-A-XD978-587
    Filename: DOD_108871499
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: 41, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SOCKOR 2021 Year Recap, by Capt. Kimberly Chatto and CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    South Korea
    SOF
    special operations
    SOCKOR
    U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea
    Year of the Tiger

