Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | Powerlifting | Coach Michael Lloyd | 2022 Air Force Trials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JSBS - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program has many adaptive sports available to help warriors in their recovery. Powerlifting coach, Michael Lloyd, discusses the impact powerlifting has on warriors. Specifically, Coach Lloyd shares how powerlifting not only strengthens the body, but the mind as well.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835495
    VIRIN: 220321-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 220321
    Filename: DOD_108871378
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: JSBS - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Powerlifting | Coach Michael Lloyd | 2022 Air Force Trials, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Adaptive Sports
    Powerlifting
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT