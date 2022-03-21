The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program has many adaptive sports available to help warriors in their recovery. Powerlifting coach, Michael Lloyd, discusses the impact powerlifting has on warriors. Specifically, Coach Lloyd shares how powerlifting not only strengthens the body, but the mind as well.
|03.21.2022
|03.21.2022 19:53
|Video Productions
|835495
|220321-F-XX948-001
|220321
|DOD_108871378
|00:01:21
|JSBS - RANDOLPH, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, AFW2 | Powerlifting | Coach Michael Lloyd | 2022 Air Force Trials, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
