AFW2 | Powerlifting | Coach Michael Lloyd | 2022 Air Force Trials

The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program has many adaptive sports available to help warriors in their recovery. Powerlifting coach, Michael Lloyd, discusses the impact powerlifting has on warriors. Specifically, Coach Lloyd shares how powerlifting not only strengthens the body, but the mind as well.